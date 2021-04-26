Overview

Dr. Daniel Feely, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Feely works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.