Dr. Feiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD
Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiler's Office Locations
- 1 9301 W 74th St # 130, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
-
2
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-4674
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Feiler?
About Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1245572916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
