Overview

Dr. Daniel Feigold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Feigold works at Rutgers RWJ Medical School, Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.