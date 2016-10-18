Dr. Daniel Feitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Feitz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Feitz, DPM
Dr. Daniel Feitz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Feitz works at
Dr. Feitz's Office Locations
Feitz Foot Clinic P A2424 Frankford Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 784-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Two words. GREAT Doctor
About Dr. Daniel Feitz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205843463
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feitz has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.