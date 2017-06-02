Overview

Dr. Daniel Feleke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Feleke works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Primary Care in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.