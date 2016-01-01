Overview of Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD

Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.



Dr. Ferguson works at Eye Care Specialists in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.