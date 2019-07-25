Dr. Daniel Ferrante, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ferrante, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ferrante, DO
Dr. Daniel Ferrante, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Ferrante's Office Locations
Women's Care Source, Morristown111 Madison Ave Ste 308, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 328-1262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lifeline Medical Associates LLC Womens Care Source16 Pocono Rd Ste 309, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 285-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferrante delivered our son, and he was excellent.
About Dr. Daniel Ferrante, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316998859
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Services, Inc
- Med Center Christiana Division
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Bowdoin College Medical School
