Dr. Daniel Finger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Finger, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Finger, MD
Dr. Daniel Finger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Finger works at
Dr. Finger's Office Locations
-
1
Winchester Hospital Center for Cancer Care620 Washington St Ste 2130, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 756-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finger?
Dr Finger is one of the most caring and understanding Doctor's I have ever had. He is very patient in making sure you understand everything. He performed my bone marrow biopsy he was great and his nurse was also fantastic and she helped keep me calm. They both explained everything that was going on and showed so much compassion.
About Dr. Daniel Finger, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679672851
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finger works at
Dr. Finger has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.