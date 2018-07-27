Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fischer, MD
Dr. Daniel Fischer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fischer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Portland Medical Center5228 NE Hoyt St Bldg B, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-4860
-
2
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2025
-
3
9450 Sw Barnes Road in the Sunset Business Park9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
He's humble and caring and doesn't think meds will solve all your problems. He's a person just like you and me. He's very knowledgeable and is willing to work with you to figure out a treatment plan. Currently (2018) he's only practicing in an intensive outpatient program through Providence.
About Dr. Daniel Fischer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275875189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.