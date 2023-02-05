Overview of Dr. Daniel Fish, MD

Dr. Daniel Fish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Fish works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut in Brookfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.