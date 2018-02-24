Dr. Daniel Fishbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fishbein, MD
Dr. Daniel Fishbein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Transplant Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
I have been under the care of Dr Fishbein for the past 16 years. Dr Fishbein is an excellent Doctor; patients benefit from being under his care.. He is at the forefront of treating Heart Failure and I consider myself very fortunate to be under his care. The nurses and medical assistants that work with him are exceptional as well. If you're looking for the best Cardiologist, you've found him!
About Dr. Daniel Fishbein, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Lankenau Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
