Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD
Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
-
1
University Surgical Associates2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-1491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Went on a follow-up recommendation from Memorial North Park. One of the best physician's visits ever, and I'm 77 Yrs. old. Asked lots of questions, answered all my questions and spent 20 minutes with me even though he had never met me. When I left, I felt like I had met a friend as well as a Physician. I would definitely see him again if I had the need.
About Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1053305789
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.