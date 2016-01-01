Overview

Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at NYU Langone Cardiology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.