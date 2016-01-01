Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Melvin C Gluck MD PC530 1st Ave Ste 4D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Fisher, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386638773
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods.