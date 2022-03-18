Overview

Dr. Daniel Flaherty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Flaherty works at Flaherty Family Medicine in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.