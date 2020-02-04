Overview of Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD

Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fleming works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.