Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD
Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
San Antonio Ent4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8332
- 2 4411 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4584
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like this doctor never had no problems he is nice and he takes his time explaining the treatment very good.
About Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.