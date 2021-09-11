Overview of Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD

Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Flewelling works at Trinity Health in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI, Livonia, MI and Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.