Dr. Daniel Fong, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fong, MD
Dr. Daniel Fong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Oklahoma University Medical Center
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
Lakeside Women's Hospital11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fong is a caring doctor that remembers my personal and medical details. He actively asks questions regarding my current state of health to ensure everything is covered. It puts me at ease because he covers everything in an informative way yet is very reassuring. Dr. Fong is a great listener and is very kind.
About Dr. Daniel Fong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124224431
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
