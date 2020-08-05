Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD
Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Fortes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fortes' Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
William Mayfield MD61 Whitcher St NE Ste 4120, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-9732
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortes?
Dr. Fortes is a rock star. I'm very stingy with my praise for surgeons (and I've had many of them!), but I was very impressed with Dr. Fortes's knowledge about the procedure I needed. He took the time to thoroughly discuss the procedure, confirming what I had discovered through my own research (medical librarianship classes come in handy.) He had a calming manner on surgery day, and the surgery went swimmingly. I am eternally grateful for his expertise and the way in which he conducts his practice.
About Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124037486
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortes works at
Dr. Fortes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.