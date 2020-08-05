See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Austin, TX
Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD

Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Fortes works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    William Mayfield MD
    61 Whitcher St NE Ste 4120, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 424-9732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Secondary Malignancies

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr. Fortes is a rock star. I'm very stingy with my praise for surgeons (and I've had many of them!), but I was very impressed with Dr. Fortes's knowledge about the procedure I needed. He took the time to thoroughly discuss the procedure, confirming what I had discovered through my own research (medical librarianship classes come in handy.) He had a calming manner on surgery day, and the surgery went swimmingly. I am eternally grateful for his expertise and the way in which he conducts his practice.
    Emme Adams — Aug 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124037486
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

