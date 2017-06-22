Dr. Fortmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Fortmann, MD
Dr. Daniel Fortmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Daniel L. Fortmann MD PC32281 Camino Capistrano Ste C102, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 493-7981
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fortmann is a great Doctor. I am glad I found him. He is very experienced and compassionate.
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Fortmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.