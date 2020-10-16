See All Neurologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD

Neurology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD

Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Fosmire works at Overlake Neuroscience Institute in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Essential Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fosmire's Office Locations

    Overlake Neuroscience Institute
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 (425) 635-6560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Essential Tremor
Vertigo
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Essential Tremor
Vertigo

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 16, 2020
    I am so fortunate to have been referred to this physician by one of my other excellent physicians. He listens. He is very intelligent, caring, patient, gentle, thorough and he explained not only what he was doing, but also the questions I had about where my complicated issues are. He showed me a picture of the spine nerves like I had never seen before and so much made sense. The staff is friendly and caring as well, and they and the MRI scheduling team speak very highly of him. I highly recommend Dr. Fosmire. My husband was at my appointment with me, and he also liked him very much and said he trusts him with my care, and he would trust him with his.
    Julien Feis — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Letterman Army Med Center
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
    • Neurology
