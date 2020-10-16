Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fosmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD
Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Fosmire works at
Dr. Fosmire's Office Locations
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fosmire?
I am so fortunate to have been referred to this physician by one of my other excellent physicians. He listens. He is very intelligent, caring, patient, gentle, thorough and he explained not only what he was doing, but also the questions I had about where my complicated issues are. He showed me a picture of the spine nerves like I had never seen before and so much made sense. The staff is friendly and caring as well, and they and the MRI scheduling team speak very highly of him. I highly recommend Dr. Fosmire. My husband was at my appointment with me, and he also liked him very much and said he trusts him with my care, and he would trust him with his.
About Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427073717
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Ctr
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fosmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fosmire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fosmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fosmire works at
Dr. Fosmire has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Essential Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fosmire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fosmire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fosmire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fosmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fosmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.