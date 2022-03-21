Overview of Dr. Daniel Fox, MD

Dr. Daniel Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Fox works at The Orthopedic Center in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.