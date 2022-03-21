Dr. Daniel Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fox, MD
Dr. Daniel Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Hazlet Office233 Middle Rd, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 739-5559
Toms River Office111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 505-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Allstate
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gallagher Basset
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox took care of my hand issues without any problems whatsoever. His bedside manner as usual was excellent and I would recommend, not just Dr Fox but all of the surgeons at this office.
About Dr. Daniel Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538131560
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Medical Center (Gators)
- Albert Einstein Medical School Affiliated Hospitals/Bronx Lebanon Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Sports Medicine
