Dr. Daniel Franc, MD

Neurology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Franc, MD

Dr. Daniel Franc, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Franc works at Spinecal Pablo Pazmino MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franc's Office Locations

    Spinecal Pablo Pazmino MD Inc
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 341-2611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Somatoform Disorders
Migraine Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2021
    It was excellent. He took time, interest, asked questions, made recommendations of what paths I can take, and is helping me follow through, ordered meds from my pharmacy on his laptop, so I didn't have to wait! . I had complete confidence in his knowledge. He empathized with me….rare bird.
    Meg Green — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Franc, MD

    • Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Danish, French, Russian and Spanish
    • 1548589799
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Franc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franc works at Spinecal Pablo Pazmino MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Franc’s profile.

    Dr. Franc has seen patients for Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Franc speaks Danish, French, Russian and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

