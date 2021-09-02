Dr. Daniel Franc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Franc, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Franc, MD
Dr. Daniel Franc, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Franc works at
Dr. Franc's Office Locations
Spinecal Pablo Pazmino MD Inc2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 341-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent. He took time, interest, asked questions, made recommendations of what paths I can take, and is helping me follow through, ordered meds from my pharmacy on his laptop, so I didn’t have to wait! . I had complete confidence in his knowledge. He empathized with me….rare bird.
About Dr. Daniel Franc, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Danish, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1548589799
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franc works at
Dr. Franc has seen patients for Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franc speaks Danish, French, Russian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franc.
