See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Freedberg works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ACN West - VC10 Specialties Clinic
    622 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Enteritis
Liver Function Test
Gastritis
Enteritis
Liver Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freedberg?

    Jul 22, 2020
    Best Doctor, trust me ..
    — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freedberg to family and friends

    Dr. Freedberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Freedberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487815551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedberg works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Freedberg’s profile.

    Dr. Freedberg has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.