Dr. Daniel Freeland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Freeland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Freeland, DO
Dr. Daniel Freeland, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Freeland works at
Dr. Freeland's Office Locations
-
1
Bee Caves Family Practice1008 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 200, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 503-5048
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeland?
The Reason I like Dr.Freeland he and his Staff are Genuine . He spends more than 5 Minutes with each Patient also, allowing Patients to ask questions and explain Concerns. Thank You for being the Proffesional Doctor You are!
About Dr. Daniel Freeland, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1336258847
Education & Certifications
- Carson City Hosp|Carson City Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeland works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.