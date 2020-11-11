Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD
Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Daniel P Freeman Mdpc1100 E Michigan Ave Ste 302, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 788-8408
- 2 900 E Michigan Ave Ste 102, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 788-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
The best Doctor I have ever had in Jackson. 5 out of 5 stars !
About Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336107374
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.