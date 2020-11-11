Overview of Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD

Dr. Daniel Freeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Freeman works at Daniel P Freeman MD PC in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.