Dr. Daniel Freet, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Freet, MD
Dr. Daniel Freet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Freet's Office Locations
UT Physicians Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery6410 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freet was so caring and attentive to my mom's needs. He was patient and did an excellent job of communicating information regarding her surgery. Furthermore, he made sure to make my mom feel comfortable by answering all of her questions and not rushing us during the visit.
About Dr. Daniel Freet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861424558
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freet has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.