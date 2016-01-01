See All Vascular Surgeons in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Daniel Fremed, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Clifton, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Fremed, MD

Dr. Daniel Fremed, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University

Dr. Fremed works at The Cardiovascular Care Group - Clifton in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fremed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Group
    1401 Broad St Ste 100, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Daniel Fremed, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1548536436
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fremed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fremed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fremed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fremed works at The Cardiovascular Care Group - Clifton in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fremed’s profile.

    Dr. Fremed has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fremed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fremed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fremed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fremed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fremed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

