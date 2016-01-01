Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD
Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and CentraCare – Monticello Hospital.
Dr. Frenning works at
Dr. Frenning's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Cancer Center3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- CentraCare – Monticello Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD
- Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942259593
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosps
- U Minn Hosps
- U Minn Hosps
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Frenning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenning accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
