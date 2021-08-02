Overview

Dr. Daniel Frick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis|Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



Dr. Frick works at Jane Pauley Community Health Center in Anderson, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.