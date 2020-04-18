Overview

Dr. Daniel Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Bradenton Cardiology Center in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sebring, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.