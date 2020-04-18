Dr. Daniel Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bradenton Cardiology Center316 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2277
Bradenton Cardiology Center4145 Sun N Lake Blvd Ste B, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (941) 748-2277
Bradenton Cardiology Center8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor answered all of my questions and used heart models to ensure my understanding. He was thorough and very pleasant.
About Dr. Daniel Friedman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
