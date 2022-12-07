Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frohwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD
Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Frohwein's Office Locations
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 287-9113Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frohwein was able to offer a treatment plan that helped me achieve the pain relief I needed so desperately. Staff was very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760501266
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Reading Hospital And Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frohwein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frohwein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frohwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frohwein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frohwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frohwein speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Frohwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frohwein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frohwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frohwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.