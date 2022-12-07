See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD

Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Frohwein works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frohwein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health
    1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5327
  2. 2
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake
    7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 354-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden
    13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 287-9113
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Downtown Orlando
    25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Frohwein was able to offer a treatment plan that helped me achieve the pain relief I needed so desperately. Staff was very professional and knowledgeable.
    J.M. — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760501266
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Reading Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Frohwein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frohwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frohwein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frohwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frohwein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frohwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Frohwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frohwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frohwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frohwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

