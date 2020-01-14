Overview

Dr. Daniel Frum, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center



Dr. Frum works at The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.