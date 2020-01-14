See All Dermatologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Daniel Frum, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Daniel Frum, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center

Dr. Frum works at The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place
    2011 Nw Myhre Pl, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 830-1600

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2020
    Professional, businesslike and a pleasant nature. Has caught a couple skin cancers for me over the years. Easy to talk to.
    Frank in Olalla — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Frum, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194775619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Frum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frum works at The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Frum’s profile.

    Dr. Frum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Frum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

