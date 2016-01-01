Dr. Daniel Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Daniel Frye, MD
Dr. Daniel Frye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye's Office Locations
- 1 1601 Meadowlark Ln Ste C, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 262-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Frye, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770685034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
