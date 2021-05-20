Overview of Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO

Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Fuentes works at Texas Specialists Center in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.