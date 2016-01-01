Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD
Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fulkerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fulkerson's Office Locations
-
1
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1300
-
2
Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8800
-
3
IU Riley Hospital for Children705 Riley Hospital Dr Ste 1134, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulkerson?
About Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386802387
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulkerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulkerson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulkerson works at
Dr. Fulkerson has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Traumatic Brain Injury and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulkerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulkerson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulkerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulkerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulkerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulkerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.