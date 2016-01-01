See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Daniel Funk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (13)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Funk, MD

Dr. Daniel Funk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Funk works at The Christ Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Associates in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital MOB
    2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 792-6550
  2. 2
    Tchma
    237 William Howard Taft Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 333-2580
  3. 3
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Madisonville
    3950 Red Bank Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 333-2580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Daniel Funk, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1760489249
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funk works at The Christ Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Funk’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

