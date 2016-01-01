Overview of Dr. Daniel Funk, MD

Dr. Daniel Funk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Funk works at The Christ Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Associates in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.