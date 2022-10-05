Dr. Daniel Gagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gagne, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gagne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
BHS Bariatric Surgery129 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 111, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 995-0116
BHS Bariatrics2001 Ehrman Rd, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 431-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Gagne. Prior to surgery, I had thrown a lot of questions at him, as I research. He answered every one of them. He is very professional, but very friendly. He is trustworthy. The day of surgery, I was scared, but was told I had one of the best surgeons. I totally agree. His expertise and knowledge has helped me lose weight and I will continue to reach my goals, as he does not just do surgery and abandon you. He still works with you for your goals! I'm so blessed that I found him and my life has changed to being healthy and happy. My family and I thank you.
About Dr. Daniel Gagne, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Genl Hosp
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.