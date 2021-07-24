Dr. Daniel Ganc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ganc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ganc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ganc works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida900 NW 13th St Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 408-6445
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This office is amazing. Dr. Ganc is the best ent around. He was so patient and so knowledgeable. He listened and took great care. They are awesome and so skilled. Thanks so much!
About Dr. Daniel Ganc, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Baylor University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganc works at
Dr. Ganc has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganc speaks Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganc.
