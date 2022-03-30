Dr. Ganz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Ganz, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ganz, MD
Dr. Daniel Ganz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Ganz works at
Dr. Ganz's Office Locations
Montefiore Medical Group-Riverdale3510 Johnson Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 601-8205
Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare4915 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 851-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor listed attentively. He addressed all my questions and concerns. I had list of test. He explained one by one. He educated me which one are appropriate for me gander and age. I was very surprised. I will definitely keep next appointment.
About Dr. Daniel Ganz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457604027
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
