Overview of Dr. Daniel Garcia, MD

Dr. Daniel Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.



Dr. Garcia works at Maui Medical Group Inc in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Kahului, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.