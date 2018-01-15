Overview of Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD

Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Garibaldi works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY, Manhasset, NY, East Setauket, NY, Valley Stream, NY, Plainview, NY, Port Jefferson, NY and East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.