See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Daniel Garza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Garza, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Garza, MD

Dr. Daniel Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Garza works at Daniel R. Garza, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Garza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel R. Garza, M.D.
    3131 Eastside St Ste 415, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 610-8190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?

    May 24, 2022
    I am a lesbian with Bi-Polar II, Generalized Anxiety, and ADHD. Treatment with Dr. Garza is supportive and authentic. He has given me hope. He's the BEST doctor I've ever seen, and I am in my 69s, so I have seen a few!!!
    DharmaBum — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Garza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Garza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garza to family and friends

    Dr. Garza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Garza, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528088267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Daniel R. Garza, M.D. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Garza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.