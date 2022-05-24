Dr. Daniel Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Daniel R. Garza, M.D.3131 Eastside St Ste 415, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (281) 610-8190
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
I am a lesbian with Bi-Polar II, Generalized Anxiety, and ADHD. Treatment with Dr. Garza is supportive and authentic. He has given me hope. He's the BEST doctor I've ever seen, and I am in my 69s, so I have seen a few!!!
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Med
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Psychiatry
