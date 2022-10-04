Overview

Dr. Daniel Gassert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center



Dr. Gassert works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL, East Palatka, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.