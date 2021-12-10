Overview

Dr. Daniel Gay, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gay works at Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.