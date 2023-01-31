Dr. Daniel Geha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Geha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Geha, MD
Dr. Daniel Geha, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Geha works at
Dr. Geha's Office Locations
Shynda F. Miles, MD8800 STATE LINE RD, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 372-6354
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geha?
This wonderful man did everything he could think of to help my mother. He's a team player and made us feel more like friends than a patient. This doctor I highly recommend. The very best.
About Dr. Daniel Geha, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1780689885
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Geha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geha, there are benefits to both methods.