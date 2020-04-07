See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Batavia, NY
Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Gelfond works at WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology Batavia, NY in Batavia, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology
    166 WASHINGTON AVE, Batavia, NY 14020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 250-4132
  2. 2
    WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology, Buffalo, NY
    85 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 250-4132
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain

Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Enteropathy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Enteropathy, Pattern I Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2020
    There aren’t enough good things to Say about Dr. Gelfond! We have had several interactions with him, as we have two children under his care. He is kind, thorough, and informative. He always asks for our opinion and we have never felt intimidated by him and he’s always open for suggestion. As well, he is very quick with response using his patient portal! Such a pleasant experience!
    — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1033200191
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland School Medicine
    Residency
    • Long Island Coll Hosp/Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Long Island Coll Hosp/Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.