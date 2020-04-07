Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gelfond works at
Locations
WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology166 WASHINGTON AVE, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 250-4132
WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology, Buffalo, NY85 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (585) 250-4132Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
There aren’t enough good things to Say about Dr. Gelfond! We have had several interactions with him, as we have two children under his care. He is kind, thorough, and informative. He always asks for our opinion and we have never felt intimidated by him and he’s always open for suggestion. As well, he is very quick with response using his patient portal! Such a pleasant experience!
About Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- 1033200191
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland School Medicine
- Long Island Coll Hosp/Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Long Island Coll Hosp/Beth Israel Med Ctr
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelfond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelfond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelfond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelfond has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelfond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gelfond speaks Lithuanian and Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelfond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelfond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelfond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelfond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.