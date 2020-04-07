Overview

Dr. Daniel Gelfond, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gelfond works at WNY Pediatric Gastroenterology Batavia, NY in Batavia, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.