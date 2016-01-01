Overview of Dr. Daniel Geschwind, MD

Dr. Daniel Geschwind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Geschwind works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.