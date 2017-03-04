Dr. Daniel Geynisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geynisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Geynisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Geynisman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus.
Philadelphia office333 Cottman Ave # C404, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (888) 369-2427
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Geynisman is an angel on earth. My husband was truly blessed to have been treated by him until his passing. He is very down to earth & made sure my husband was receiving the latest treatments & took a very personal interest in his condition. I have never met a Doctor like him before this. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs to be treated for kidney cancer. He is up to date on all the latest treatments. We would not have had the extra time with my husband if it wasn't for him.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Russian
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- UPMC-Presbyterian
- UPMC-Presbyterian
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Dr. Geynisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geynisman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geynisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geynisman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geynisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geynisman speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geynisman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geynisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geynisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geynisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.