Overview

Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Ghiyam works at Simi Doctors Medical Clinic in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.