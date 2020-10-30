Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Ghiyam works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Ghiyam M D Inc.2840 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 526-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiyam?
My family and I have been going to the medical offices located on Los Angeles Avenue for over three DECADES. Suddenly, our family physician retired. In comes this young doctor. Immediately my guard went up, especially because I have 3 daughters, my wife and a son. I figured that I would meet him, get to know him and then make a decision. It did not take long for me to see that Dr. Daniel Ghiyam would be the PERFECT DOCTOR for my entire family. He is highly educated and has an amazing ability to apply his intelligence and more-so, articulate to us in such a way that we actually "understand" what the doctor is saying. His goal is never to appear to be the "smartest guy in the room," just, the most caring! Dr. Ghiyam has been our family doctor since the day that he has taken over the practice. Class personified. I rarely "rate" people.....Dr. Ghiyam (and his staff) are a 10+. TRULY.
About Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750378188
Education & Certifications
- North Oakland Med Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiyam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiyam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiyam works at
Dr. Ghiyam speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiyam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiyam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiyam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.