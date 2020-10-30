See All Family Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Ghiyam works at Simi Doctors Medical Clinic in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Ghiyam M D Inc.
    2840 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 526-8360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypogonadism
Limb Cramp
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypogonadism
Limb Cramp

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypogonadism
Limb Cramp
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750378188
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Oakland Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Ghiyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghiyam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghiyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghiyam works at Simi Doctors Medical Clinic in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghiyam’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiyam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiyam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiyam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

