Overview of Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD

Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.