Dr. Glotzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glotzer's Office Locations
- 1 3450 11th Ct Ste 204, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had double hernia surgery July 8th done by Dr. Glotzer and am very satisfied , Dr. Glotzer is an excellent surgeon and a very professional doctor ,very personable and a nice guy. His staff is top notch in every way and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Glotzer, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669414520
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health System
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glotzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glotzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glotzer has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glotzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glotzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glotzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glotzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glotzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.